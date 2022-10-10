David Tepper’s Matt Rhule regret after Panthers’ firing

After the Panthers fired Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper revealed what the power dynamic should look like between a coach and general manager, per Albert Breer.

“I think a balance is probably more appropriate between the coach and GM,” Tepper said.

Matt Rhule was someone Carolina clearly believed in. They had previously signed him to a long-term deal and felt he was someone set to lead the Panthers for the foreseeable future. Instead, Rhule was let go after a 1-4 start to the 2022 campaign.

The Panthers had a 9-game losing streak dating back to last season prior to their narrow Week 3 victory. But the Panthers’ patience came to an end after back-to-back losses in Weeks 4 and 5.

Carolina will look like a completely different team in Week 6. Assistant coach Steve Wilks will take over for Matt Rhule as interim head coach. PJ Walker will start at quarterback with Baker Mayfield battling an injury.

Panthers fans would not have believed that neither Baker Mayfield nor Sam Darnold would be starting by Week 6. The Mayfield-Darnold QB debate was one of the top storylines during training camp and the preseason.

Carolina very well may head down a rebuilding route following Matt Rhule’s firing. They still have some quality players on their team who could prove to be useful trade pieces. In the end, there is no question that this is an organization in a state of flux.

David Tepper and the Panthers will be extra careful before hiring their next official coach following Rhule’s underwhelming performance in Carolina.