Now a free man, Derek Carr has been searching for a new team this offseason. Among the franchises that he has met with are the Carolina Panthers, who seem to have an interest in the 31-year-old quarterback.

Panthers’ head coach Frank Reich said the team’s meeting with Carr “went well” and he’s an option for them as they navigate the market for a new quarterback.

Nick Shook from NFL.com tweeted, “Panthers HC Frank Reich says all options are on the table regarding quarterback, but also speaks quite highly of Derek Carr, explaining his belief Carr is in his prime right now: ‘There’s still a good five-year window there.’”

The Panthers are not the only team in on Carr. Last week, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said his team’s meeting with Carr went well.

“I can tell you that was a fantastic visit” last week, Douglas said. “We really enjoyed spending time with him. … He left a strong impression with everybody.

“Obviously we’re going to be exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason and we’ll look at every available option,” Douglas said. “When it’s time to make the right decision where everyone goes through their process, we’re going to make the best decision for the Jets.”

Carr is still capable of helping an NFL team out. His number were down in 2022 but he still threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, 14 interceptions while completing 60.8 percent of his passes. Carolina on the other hand is exploring finding its next quarterback in the draft or betting on a veteran leader like Carr.