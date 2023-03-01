After a “fantastic visit” with Derek Carr two weekends ago, the New York Jets will meet again with the free agent quarterback Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

This time, Jets owner Woody Johnson will be part of the meeting as the team and player take another step towards a possible future together.

Carr arrived in Indy and met with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. It was his second get together with the Saints and first with the Panthers.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“QB Derek Carr met with the Saints and Panthers yesterday, sources say, with Carolina owner David Tepper joining the meeting in Indy. Today, Jets brass will meet with the FA QB, including owner Woody Johnson. Carr also met with New Orleans owner Gayle Benson previously.”

The Jets hosted Carr at their Florham Park, New Jersey, facility shortly after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in February. On Tuesday, Jets general manager Joe Douglas raved about the visit with Carr, saying the 31-year-old “left a strong impression with everybody.”

Meeting with reporters at the combine, Douglas listed a string of on- and off-field attributes that make Carr so appealing.

“He’s a high-level producer … but really a phenomenal person,” said Douglas, who added there’s “a lot of things to like.”

"That was a fantastic visit, really enjoyed spending time with him. He left a strong impression with everybody." – Joe Douglas on Derek Carr pic.twitter.com/cSHlxMQJos — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 28, 2023

Jets also have interest in Aaron Rodgers

It’s believed Carr will want a deal in place by March 15, when the new League year begins and free agency commences. The Jets are also interested in Aaron Rodgers. However, the Green Bay Packers legend hasn’t decided if he wants to play in 2023 nor if he or the team would have interest in a trade with New York.

Rodgers did emerge from the darkness this week, saying on a podcast with Aubrey Marcus, “I’ll make a decision soon enough.”

“There’s a finality to the decision,” Rodgers explained. “I don’t make it lightly … If you don’t like it and think it’s drama, and you think I’m being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out.”

The Jets can’t tune out Rodgers but they may have to make a Carr decision sooner rather than later. And they should have a good idea of where Carr sits on their priority list after a second meeting with the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback on Wednesday.