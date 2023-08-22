The NFL Preseason has not been kind to Frank Reich and his Carolina Panthers. Their offensive line has been failing to block for Bryce Young. This made for a disappointing two-game stretch where he only had 12 passing attempts with seven for 56 yards. The Alabama football prodigy is struggling but has an unwavering competitive spirit. Reich ensures that this is the particular reason why they made the rookie their Week 1 starter against the Atlanta Falcons.

Not a lot of rookies get the opportunity to be a starter immediately before the NFL Preseason. It takes a different kind of belief and system for a head coach to carry out that plan but that is the identity Frank Reich is going for. The Panthers' head coach disclosed why he does not regret naming Bryce Young their starter amid all of the struggles they are facing, via Steve Reed of AP News.

“Yes, I feel he will be ready. He’s very accomplished mentally and maturity-wise,” Reich said about the former Alabama football star.

The head coach also outlined how they have been preparing him, “He’s gotten a lot of work and reps. That’s why we made the decision back in the spring to announce him as the starter and put our team in a position to say ‘Hey, this is who we are going to be moving forward.”

Rookies are hard to assess given that they are still making the transition into professional play. But, fans cannot help but wonder if Young will have the mental fortitude to push Carolina to new heights. Will it start with their matchup against the Falcons?