Bryce Young can't wait to see action for an entire game in the NFL. That time will come once the 2023 NFL regular season comes around. But for now, Young will have to be patient, with the Panthers electing to manage his reps in the preseason. In any case, he seems to be okay with his limited reps so far in the preseason despite his desire to play more, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Panthers' Bryce Young says every competitor would like to play more — “The game's fun.” But adds he's not frustrated with his limited reps during preseason, which is a new experience for him.

Back in Week 1 of the preseason, Young made his debut in a live, competitive NFL game against the New York Jets at home, going 4 of 6 for 21 passing yards with zero touchdowns, no interceptions, and a sack for a loss of nine yards in a 27-0 loss. The following week, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback did better, as he went 3 of 6 for 35 passing yards (0 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 sack for a loss of seven yards) in a 21-19 road loss to the New York Giants.

Young is used to being the star of the show, thanks to his success in orchestrating the offense of Alabama back in college. But with the Panthers, it will take Young some time to get fully acclimatized to the speed and level of competition in the pros, which are drastically different than what he had to deal with during his time in Tuscaloosa.