The Carolina Panthers 2022 season was oddly encouraging, as they managed to somehow become a playoff contender in the desolate NFC South despite having a revolving door of quarterbacks and trading away one of their best players in Christian McCaffrey. Now that they have brought Frank Reich in to be their new head coach, it feels like the Panthers could be on the rise if they can find a solid quarterback.

Reich’s previous stint with the Indianapolis Colts didn’t exactly end well, but his struggles in Indy were largely due to the roster he had at his disposal. Reich is continuing to build out his coaching staff with the Panthers, and he decided to bring on a former Pro Bowl cornerback to help his staff out in DeAngelo Hall.