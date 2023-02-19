The Carolina Panthers 2022 season was oddly encouraging, as they managed to somehow become a playoff contender in the desolate NFC South despite having a revolving door of quarterbacks and trading away one of their best players in Christian McCaffrey. Now that they have brought Frank Reich in to be their new head coach, it feels like the Panthers could be on the rise if they can find a solid quarterback.
Reich’s previous stint with the Indianapolis Colts didn’t exactly end well, but his struggles in Indy were largely due to the roster he had at his disposal. Reich is continuing to build out his coaching staff with the Panthers, and he decided to bring on a former Pro Bowl cornerback to help his staff out in DeAngelo Hall.
“The Panthers are bringing a former foe onto their coaching staff. Former NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall agreed to terms Saturday to become an assistant defensive backs coach. The 39-year-old Hall was a three-time Pro Bowler at cornerback during his 15-year career, and had some memorable duels with Panthers wideout Steve Smith Sr. during his playing days.” – Darin Gantt, Panthers.com
Hall spent the majority of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, so he bumped into the Panthers as an opponent quite often. Now, he will be tasked with helping shore up the Panthers secondary by trying to impart his expertise on an underrated group. Hall certainly has good knowledge of the game, and bringing in former players to help on the coaching staff is always a good idea, so it will be interesting to see how Hall fares in his first season as a coach with Carolina.