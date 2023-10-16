The Carolina Panthers have started the year 0-6 and new head coach Frank Reich has not been able to find success just yet. As a result, Reich has decided to hand over offensive play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Panthers have a bye in Week 7, so they have two full weeks to adjust to Brown calling plays instead of Reich.

‘#Panthers coach Frank Reich informed players today he has decided to hand over play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @RapSheet. Brown, 37, is highly regarded. Now, with Carolina 0-6, he’ll call the shots for No. 1 pick Bryce Young.'

The Panthers offense has been a major disappointment, even with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young under center. Through six games, they rank 23rd in points per game and 23rd in yards per game, so there is a lot to be desired for this group. On Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the Panthers scored 14 first-quarter points but then went scoreless until late in the fourth quarter, and even that touchdown was a pick-six on an interception by Dolphins backup QB Mike White.

Frank Reich made the decision for the Panthers

Reich revealed that the two had discussed this and mentioned it was “100%” his decision (h/t Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire):

“We talked about this periodically as we’ve gone on, but this is 100 percent my decision. From start to finish. But has he been involved? Yeah. I talk to him about all the things related to this team and how things play out in our weekly discussions. And as I said before, those are great discussions.”

Brown has experience calling plays and was OC for Miami (FL) for three seasons and then was also part of Sean McVay's staff on the Los Angeles Rams for three seasons.

The biggest bright spot in the Panthers' offense has been Adam Thielen, who has a team-high 49 catches for 509 yards with four touchdowns. For what it's worth, no other Panthers player has more than 16 catches or 200 yards.

The Panthers have a couple of weeks to implement Brown as the play-caller before an October 29 matchup against the Houston Texans in a CJ Stroud-Bryce Young showdown.