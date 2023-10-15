The Miami Dolphins' Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers caught exactly zero people by surprise. But having to come from behind to earn that victory was an unexpected wrinkle in the formula.

The Panthers' play early gave coach Frank Reich hope. But the final result delivered nothing but pain.

“There's positive things to build on. Obviously you lose by three touchdowns so nothing feels…good about it. Nothing,” Reich admitted to the media after his team fell 42-21 to the Dolphins on the road, courtesy of ESPN's David Newton.

Bryce Young and Carolina's offense raced out to a 14-0 lead, showing early signs the Panthers might secure their first win of the 2023 season. Then Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense woke up, scoring 35 unanswered points to quickly put the game out of reach for Miami.

Miami RB Raheem Mostert led the way with 115 yards on the ground, punching in two touchdown carries and catching another from Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa finished his day with 262 passing yards and three TDs before making way for backup QB Mike White.

Even after falling behind, the Panthers showed no quit, taking a White interception 61 yards to the house to cut the Dolphins' lead to 14 points late in the fourth quarter. Reich referenced his team's encouraging performance, even if the result was not one his team wanted.

“But we'll look at the tape and I know there's good things on the tape,” Reich said after the game, sounding dejected after his team's 0-6 start to the season. “So we'll get better from the good and the bad.”