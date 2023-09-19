The Carolina Panthers seem like they have a long way to go before they can operate efficiently on offense with rookie Bryce Young under center. Their struggles on that end of the field were on full display for the second week in a row, as they lost to the New Orleans Saints at home Monday night, 20-17.

After the game, Panthers running back Miles Sanders shared his true feelings about the team's attack, saying that it will take a collective effort from the entire Carolina offense to get things right.

“We got to look at the film. It's not just one position or one person on offense. It's the whole offense,” Sanders told reporters, per David Newton of ESPN.

Sanders finished the game with just 43 rushing yards on 14 carries. Young, making his second regular-season start in the NFL, went 22-for-33 for just 153 passing yards and a touchdown. He avoided throwing an interception this time around but lost a fumble. He now has three turnovers through two games in the 2023 NFL season. With a rookie orchestrating their offense on the field, the Panthers are unsurprisingly experiencing some growing pains with their new starting quarterback. However, they still would love to see gradual improvements as the season gets deeper.

As a team, the Panthers only had 14 first downs and went only 4-for-14 on third downs versus the Saints.

Sanders knows what it's like to be part of a high-powered offense, having played for the Philadelphia Eagles squad that reached the Super Bowl last season. He then signed a four-year deal worth $25 million with the Panthers in the offseason.

The 0-2 Panthers will next face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 3.