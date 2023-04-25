Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Carolina Panthers have arrived at a crucial decision that will shape the franchise’s future with the 2023 NFL Draft just days away. The Panthers know which quarterback they’ll be taking on April 27.

Speaking to reporters after Carolina’s first voluntary minicamp practice on Tuesday, Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters that the team has a “consensus” on which QB they’ll be taking with the first pick in the NFL Draft, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“It was kind of like a proposal. And I said yes. We have a consensus and we are excited.”

Reich told the media that Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer went into his office and asked him which quarterback he’d like to pick in the NFL Draft.

Reich likened the interaction to a proposal, noting to the media that he “said yes.”

That means that the Panthers, who are excited about being on the same page when it comes to their future franchise signal-caller, will likely have the pick ready to go once they’re on the clock Thursday night.

Fitterer had told the media at the team’s pre-NFL Draft press conference about a week ago that they had not yet arrived at a consensus.

The belief among pundits seems to be that Alabama’s Bryce Young is destined to be the pick for the Panthers.

It’s a notion that has only grown after Young cancelled the remaining pre-NFL Draft visits he had scheduled with other teams.

Could it be Young, the consensus selection among experts? Or will it be a surprise?

Only the Panthers know.

Thursday can’t come soon enough.