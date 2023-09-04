The Carolina Panthers should be fully focused on getting rookie quarterback Bryce Young ready for his first NFL game next Sunday but instead find themselves possibly embroiled in an untimely contract dispute with their star defensive player.

After missing a practice last week, edge rusher Brian Burns was no where to be found during Carolina's Monday morning walk-through. When questioned about the absence, head coach Frank Reich labeled it a personal matter and said he will “defer to Brian on that,” per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

The sky is not yet falling above Bank America Stadium, but this is obviously a concerning development that will make fans squirm a bit. The 25-year-old out of Florida State is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons and recorded 12.5 sacks last year. He has strongly endeared himself to Panthers fans with his consistent production and high motor.

This potential contract conflict comes during San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa's continued holdout. NFL reporter Albert Breer thinks that could be more than just a mere coincidence.

“The Brian Burns contract situation has been hovering for the Panthers for a while,” he posted on X. “I'd say that if Burns' camp was slow-playing this to see what Nick Bosa gets in San Francisco … that certainly wouldn't be the craziest strategy.”

Reich and company better hope that the Niners' drama does not have residual consequences for Carolina. A Week 1 divisional road battle versus the Atlanta Falcons could hinge on Burns' presence, or lack thereof. Regardless of outcome, this new era of Panthers football cannot begin tumultuously.