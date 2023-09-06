As the Carolina Panthers prepare for their 2023 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, they do so with uncertainty surrounding the status of their best player, Brian Burns.

Burns is seeking a new contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal and began a “hold-in” with the team this week. He stopped participating in practice and team drills, though he is still at the Panthers facility.

“He's been in the building,” Panthers head coach Frank Reich said, via Joe Person. “He's in there lifting weights. He's been in meetings. He's missed a couple of practices. He's been a complete pro.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

All indications point to the two sides coming to an agreement sometime soon and Burns said publicly that he wants to stay in Carolina. There's a question as to whether Burns will sit out of games though if the Panthers don’t meet his contract demands before Sunday.

Adding more intrigue is the fact that the Panthers named Burns one of their six captains for the season on Wednesday.

There's no doubt that Burns has earned a hefty payday. The edge-rusher averaged 9.5 sacks and 19.25 QB hits per season in his first four seasons with the Panthers. Last year he racked up a career-high 12.5 sacks, en route to his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Brian Burns is one of three high-profile pass-rushers who are currently holding out for a new contract with their respective teams. All-Pros Nick Bosa and Chris Jones are also looking for a giant payday and both seem unlikely to play until their contract situations are resolved.