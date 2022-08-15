Matt Corral pinpoints major Panthers issue in rookie’s rough preseason debut vs. Commanders

Apart from the actual experience of finally appearing in his first real experience of playing in a competitive NFL game, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral had little to write home about in his preseason debut last Saturday against the Washington Commanders on the road. The Panthers did win that contest, 23-21, but from a production standpoint, it was a rather forgettable game for Corral, who went just 1 of 9 for 11 passing yards. He also got sacked once for zero yardage loss.

Corral would later acknowledge issues with communication within the team during the time he was on the field, per Joseph Person of The Athletic.

“We just had to have better communication,” Corral said. “Regardless of who’s out there, we always say we want to play completely clear and concise with complete communication. We were all over the place out there.”

In any case, that was just part of the growing pains in the NFL that Matt Corral will have to go through if he is to carve out a significant career in the league. He will have plenty of time to learn, with the Panthers not having any urgency to start him in games, especially since they still have a quarterback battle going on between former high picks Sam Darnold and Carolina newcomer Baker Mayfield. The Panthers also still have PJ Walker on the QB depth chart.

Matt Corral and the Panthers will look to keep their preseason record immaculate when they travel to Foxborough for a date with the New England Patriots this coming Friday.