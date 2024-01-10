The Panthers' list of head coach candidates is extensive.

The Carolina Panthers have requested interviews with nine potential candidates to become the team's next head coach. Before any further information on Carolina's expansive coaching search is gleaned, though, three highly respected NFL assistants have emerged as betting favorites to succeed Frank Reich on the Panthers' sidelines.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator are currently at +400 and +500 odds, respectively, to be hired as Carolina's new coach, per BetOnline. Neither coordinator boasts the best odds with the Panthers, though. That honor goes to Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is at +200 odds to lead Carolina in the next steps of an arduous organizational rebuild.

The Panthers parted ways with Reich on November 27th amid a brutal 1-10 start to the 2023 season. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor served as the team's interim head coach over the remainder of the regular season, guiding Carolina to just one victory in its final seven games.

Owner David Tepper's house-cleaning of the Panthers' coaching and front office staffs was finished on Monday, when the team fired general manager Scott Fitterer. Assistant general manager Dan Morgan, a former Pro Bowl linebacker with Carolina in the early-to-mid 2000s, will be in charge of day-to-day operations for now, according to ESPN's David Newton. Morgan is also a candidate to be the team's full-time general manager.

In addition to Macdonald, Johnson and Moore, the Panthers have asked permission to interview the following six coaches for its vacancy at HC: Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith.