The Carolina Panthers are welcoming Bryce Young back into the lineup as they face the Minnesota Vikings. They should be doing the same with Miles Sanders, though that isn’t a certainty.

Sanders has yet to miss a game in his first season with the Panthers but has been recently hampered by a groin injury. He missed a Friday practice after participating in a limited fashion the prior two days. Fortunately for Carolina, he should be able to take the field.

Heading into the Sunday afternoon matchup at Bank of America Stadium, Sanders is listed as questionable but should play with little issue, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Panthers RB Miles Sanders, listed as questionable with a groin injury, is expected to play today, source said. No issues,” writes Rapoport.

After signing a four-year deal, Sanders leads the Panthers with 139 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown so far. Only Adam Thielen, who is facing his former squad that he spent nine years with., leads him in yards from scrimmage (211 to 207). The veteran running back provides some key assistance for Young on both the ground and through the air, as his 12 catches are second on the team only to Thielen.

Young has no injury designation after missing Week 3 with an ankle injury and will try to lead the Panthers to their first win. But the Vikings will also be looking to win their first game of the 2023 season. With Sanders back, Carolina's ground game should be able to support Young when he needs it.