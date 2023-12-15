Panthers' Hayden Hurst done for season amid amnesia concerns

The 2023-24 NFL season is over for Hayden Hurst, as the Carolina Panthers place the veteran tight end on the Injured Reserve, according to Joseph Person of The Athletic. He has been dealing with residual effects from the Nov. 9 concussion he suffered versus the Chicago Bears in Week 10, namely amnesia-related issues.

Hurst recently revealed that he “couldn't remember up to four hours after {that Thursday Night Football game},” via a social media post, and his father said that he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia. The 30-year-old's hopes of returning to the field for the 1-12 Panthers seemed to be in good standing after logging limited practices in Week 14, but he has since been out of action.

Despite Hurst's competitive fire, there is no point in Carolina rushing him back, especially with memory being a serious concern. The former South Carolina star signed a three-year contract worth almost $22 million during the offseason and was brought into help ease the transition for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Needless to say, things have not gone quite as the Panthers expected. They are all alone in the NFL basement with no imminent escape in sight. Moreover, there are ongoing questions surrounding the competency of the organization. Ideally, the new head coach will prevent this franchise from sinking further into ignominy and help Young develop his game.

Maybe then, Hayden Hurst can become the effective target the team asked him to be after his arrival. He has 18 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown in only nine games played in 2023. This IR move should hopefully allow him to fully focus on his health.