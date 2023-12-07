After being placed in concussion protocols, Carolina TE Hayden Hurst received a post-traumatic amnesia diagnosis from his Week 10 Bears hit.

The Carolina Panthers have had a poor start to the 2023-24 NFL season as Week 14 approaches. The Panthers have only won one game so far, as the team has a 1-11 record. Carolina received more unfortunate news after veteran TE Hayden Hurst was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia from a hit he experienced against the Bears, per Adam Schefter.

Hayden Hurst recovering from traumatic injury during Panthers' Week 10 matchup

Hurst's father, Jerry Hurst, took to X to post the details of his son's diagnosis. He said an independent neurologist made the post-traumatic amnesia diagnosis on the tight end. Hurst's return has no timetable, but his father said it will be a slow recovery, per his X account.

The 30-year-old end has been a solid contributor to Carolina's offense. Before his injury, Hurst had 184 yards and one touchdown on 18 receptions. What was thought to be simply a concussion from Hurst's hit during the Bears game has turned into a more serious condition.

Hopefully, the veteran end can make a speedy, safe recovery.

The Panthers have time to continue to seek positives during a down season. Carolina still has five regular season games left to increase their win column. The team has many bright spots despite their disappointing performances.

Many have criticized Bryce Young for not taking over in his rookie season. Young was the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. Yet, his team has one of the worst records in the NFL. Still, the 22-year-old QB has produced 2,055 yards and nine TDs.

Carolina will get through its tough times and rise to the top once again.