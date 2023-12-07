Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst says his concussion is not career-ending after Post Traumatic Amnesia diagnosis

Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist, his dad Jerry Hurst shared on Wednesday.

Jerry said on X, “Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist as a result of the hit he took in Chicago November 9. Slow recovery, don't know when he'll be back. Prayers.”

Hayden initially suffered a concussion almost a month ago on Thursday Night Football versus the Chicago Bears. He suffered a hard hit to the head in the fourth quarter, and was allowed to return to the game. He then entered concussion protocol the following day.

The positive news for Hayden Hurst is that his concussion is not career-ending. Following his dad sharing the news, Hayden provided an update on X.

“I appreciate everyone reaching out & checking on me,” Hurst said. “I suffered a pretty nasty concussion against the Bears a few weeks ago & don't remember up to 4 hours after the game. Scary situation but the Panthers have been incredible walking me through this process.”

“While it was scary, it is NOT career ending,” Hayden Hurst said. “I'm starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks! God Bless & Keep Pounding!!!”

Hayden has not played since the game he suffered the concussion. On the season, he has 18 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown. The 30-year-old tight end was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 where he spent two seasons before he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. After two seasons with the Falcons, he spent a year with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 before joining the Panthers for the 2023 season.