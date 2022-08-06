Panthers QB1 battle between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold gets big update from Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers fans can expect the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold QB competition to be settled following the team’s August 19th preseason game against the New England Patriots. At least, that is what Matt Rhule announced in reference to the looming QB1 decision, per ESPN.

“I’m not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week,” Rhule said after Saturday’s scrimmage.”The Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. That will really show us where guys are.”

Rhule is excited to see how the offense shakes out. He believes in his team. However, he wasn’t thrilled after both Mayfield and Darnold threw interceptions during Saturday’s practice.

“The disappointing thing is each guy had an interception,” Rhule said. “We’ve got to protect the football.”

Rhule also was upset after Rashard Higgins taunted the defense following a touchdown reception from Baker Mayfield. Rhule reportedly yelled at the Panthers and made them run following Higgins’ antics.

“We’re not a team that reaches the ball across the goal line,” Rhule said. “I told the guys after you score a touchdown, celebrate, have fun, this isn’t a true game, but we’re playing it like a game. But [celebrate] in between the white lines.”

Despite some extra antics and a pair of interceptions, there is a lot to like about this Panthers team. Christian McCaffrey will also make the job of whoever wins the QB competition easier without question. He is arguably the most talented running back in football.

But for now, Panthers fans will have to wait a few more weeks before they find out who their starting quarterback will be to open the season.