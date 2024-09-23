The Carolina Panthers got their first win on Sunday, beating the Raiders 36-22 on the road. Andy Dalton took over for Bryce Young at quarterback and it paid off. In Week 2, Panthers fans showed up at their home game with paper bags over their heads, the international sign of upset fans. Offensive guard Robert Hunt says he wants to see people's faces to support the team next week.

“We got time, we just gotta put it together. I think today was a good stepping stone to do that and hopefully next week at home in the Bank, y’all come on out there don’t run away. Take them damn brown bags off and let's try to get this thing going man,” Hunt said, per Gabe McDonald of Charlotte Sports Live.

The quarterback switch changed things on the field and, apparently, in the Panthers' locker room as well. Hunt is showing a lot of confidence despite the win being their first since Week 15 of last year. They host the Cincinnati Bengals, who will be on a slightly shorter week after their Monday matchup with the Commanders.

Andy Dalton turned back the clock on Sunday, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Young has never thrown for that many yards and only has one three-touchdown game. Can the Panthers turn it around with Dalton at the helm?

Panthers' outlook with Andy Dalton at quarterback

The Panthers have told teams they are not interested in trading Bryce Young and intend to put him back at quarterback. Head coach Dave Canales declared that Dalton gave the team a better chance of winning and was proven right in one game. While there is a long way to go, he hopes to continue that trend.

Despite the disaster at quarterback, there is a solid group of skill players on the Panthers. Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, and Adam Thielen all hit paydirt in this game. Dalton took advantage of the veterans in a way Young has not been able to despite his younger age. With 14 games to go, there is a lot of time, like Hunt said.

If the Panthers get to 2-2 with a win over the Bengals, expect the noise around Dalton and Young to get even louder. They were written off after two pitiful performances but can restart their season with a win next Sunday.