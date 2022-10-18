Steve Wilks breaks silence on Robbie Anderson trade to Cardinals after sideline argument

In less than 24 hours, the Carolina Panthers cut ties with wide receiver Robbie Anderson after his verbal altercation on the sidelines with an assistant coach on Sunday. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, ending a 2.5-year stint with the team.

While the Panthers did move on from Anderson, interim HC Steve Wilks still hopes his former player succeeds elsewhere. But, he made it clear that accountability is absolutely crucial and is part of the reason Carolina made this decision. Via PFT:

“I spoke [to the team] this morning, and we want Robbie Anderson to excel and do well,” Wilks said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “But I also pointed out to the players that it’s about acting [like] a champion, about being accountable, that great level of commitment, and really building that trust and believing in the process.”

The Panthers received a couple of late-round draft picks in return for Anderson. Nothing notable, but after firing Matt Rhule last week, it was already expected that Carolina is heading into a bit of a rebuild. There are even rumors they made trade Christian McCaffrey.

In case you didn’t see it, Robbie Anderson got into a heated argument with WR coach Joe Dailey, which led to him getting ejected. Anderson left the field in serious displeasure.

Robbie Anderson has been sent to the locker room by his own team 😳pic.twitter.com/KqsKadRLv4 — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2022

Wild. Anderson’s 2020 season was his best in a Panthers uniform, registering over 1,000 yards receiving. But, it went downhill after that. He now looks to play a key part in the offense over in Arizona after Kyler Murray’s top target, Marquise Brown, just suffered a serious injury.

A fresh start.