The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns.

But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly rushing to get rid of arguably the most talented player left on their roster. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Carolina has received an attractive offer for Brian Burns that they decided to turn down.

“The Carolina Panthers acquired four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey and two other picks for Robbie Anderson, but they rejected the most lucrative offer they received over the past week for pass-rushing standout Brian Burns.

One team offered two first-round picks to the Panthers for Burns, league sources told ESPN.”

The Panthers clearly see a future with the standout 24-year-old. He’s currently making just $2.34 million this season and is expected to cash in with a massive extension this coming offseason. All signs point to Carolina being willing to be the team that gives him the bag.

At the same time, it could simply be a move to entice other teams to sweeten the pot. Burns could be the all-in target for a team on the cusp of Super Bowl contention, which would net the Panthers an even greater haul.

With the Panthers bottoming out in order to make way for a new era, having a stud like Brian Burns, whether as an on-field weapon or a trade chip, is a terrific asset to have.