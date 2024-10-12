The Carolina Panthers entered the 2024 NFL season seeking growth following their previous subpar campaign. However, things have not gone well for Carolina through the first part of the year, as they possess a 1-4 record.

Moreover, one of the Panthers' key offensive contributors, tight end Tommy Tremble, received a decisive NFL fine after a concerning play that occurred against the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

The Panthers trailed the Bears 14-7 with less than three minutes to go in the second quarter of Sunday's game. Carolina faced a third-and-12 situation, and Andy Dalton dumped a pass to Tommy Tremble.

Tremble ran up the field and met Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker head-on and fumbled. Tremble's initiated helmet-to-helmet contact concussed both players, prompting a response from the league.

The NFL fined Tremble $17,073 for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet from the incident, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Here is the play where the incident occurred:

Expand Tweet

Tommy Tremble likely did not intend to injure himself or Jaquan Brisker with the move, but the league wants to ensure accountability is taken to prevent such instances from reoccurring.

Tremble is continuing to recover from his concussion and is ruled out for the Panthers' Oct. 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Through the first part of 2024, the fourth-year tight end has amassed 59 yards on seven receptions. Hopefully, he and Brisker will recover quickly from their concussions.

The Panthers remain desperate for momentum following their tough 36-10 loss to the Bears. Carolina opted to start Andy Dalton over former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young amid the team's cold stretch. While Dalton's QB1 efforts did not result in a win in Week 5, the Panthers appear to retain trust in him. Although, Dalton cannot do it alone.

Carolina will need to coordinate an all-around team effort to snap their spell and get a home win against Atlanta on Sunday.