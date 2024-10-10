ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Falcons will head to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers for a big battle on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. It's an NFC South showdown in North Carolina as we share our NFL odds series while making a Falcons-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Falcons are 3-2 coming into this one after a dramatic 36-30 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, they play another NFC South rival that may give them more issues.

The Panthers are 1-4 coming into this game. After an 0-2 start, they beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Since then, they have lost to the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears, respectively.

Here are the NFL odds for the Falcons-Panthers courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Panthers NFL Odds

Atlanta Falcons: -6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -260

Carolina Panthers: +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kirk Cousins has been solid this season but must cut down on the turnovers. So far, he has passed for 1,373 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. Bijan Robinson has struggled. Unfortunately, he has run only 67 times for 285 yards for one touchdown and caught 18 passes for 151 yards. Drake London has 32 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Darnell Mooney has 24 catches for 330 yards and had a monster game last week. Ray-Ray McCloud has caught 21 passes for 229 yards. Conversely, Kyle Pitts has not been as good, catching 15 passes for 193 yards.

The defense has been better this season. Overall, four players stand out. Matthew Judon has notched 10 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Also, Grady Jarrett has tallied 10 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Justin Simmons has added eight solo tackles and one interception. Likewise, Jessie Bates III has delivered, with 23 solo tackles and one interception. Bates forced two fumbles last week.

The Falcons will cover the spread if Cousins finds time to throw and Robinson can run the ball. Then, the defense must pressure the Panthers and stuff their ground game.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Andy Dalton has passed for 675 yards and five touchdowns since taking over for an ineffective Bryce Young. Now, he hopes to continue playing well. Chuba Hubbard has been a solid running back. So far, he has rushed for 393 yards on 68 rushes with two touchdowns. Diontae Johnson has caught 23 passes for 262 yards and one score. Ultimately, he might need to do more with Xavier Legette injured.

Shaq Thompson is also injured with an Achilles injury. Likewise, Jadeveon Clowney is also hurt. Troy Hill has tallied 12 solo tackles, while Xavier Woods has added 20 solo tackles and one interception. Consequently, no one else on the team has stepped up. Who will take the charge now against a potentially explosive offense?

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can establish the ground game and chew the clock. Then, they must pressure Cousins and stuff Robinson.

Final Falcons-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Falcons are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Panthers. Moreover, they are 3-2 over five games against them at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 9-7 last season at Bank of America Stadium. Furthermore, they are 4-2 against the spread in the last six games against the Falcons. Atlanta is 5-0 in their past five games with a rest advantage against the Panthers. Conversely, Carolina is 0-9 in its past nine games with a rest disadvantage. The Panthers are 0-6 in their last six games against teams with winning records. Yet, they are also 6-0 against the spread in their past six October games against the NFC South. The Falcons are 2-3 against the spread in 2024, while the Panthers are 1-4. Also, the Falcons are 1-0 against the spread on the road in 2024, while the Panthers are 0-2 against the spread at home in 2024.

The Falcons barely squeaked by the Buccaneers and have a winning record now. Yet, it does not seem like they have hit their full potential yet. I do believe they likely will find a way to win this game. They would have definitely been the winner regardless of the quarterback. But Dalton gives the Panthers some stability despite the numerous injuries on both sides of the ball. His experience gives them a chance. Because of that, I think the game will be a lot closer than it should be. Eventually, Cousins will lead the charge and help the Falcons win the game. But the Panthers will cover the spread at home, making the Falcons earn every single point they score in this one in Charlotte.

Final Falcons-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Carolina Panthers +6.5 (-118)