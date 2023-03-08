The Baltimore Ravens used their franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, but left the door open for other teams given that it was the non-exclusive tag. Carolina Panthers fans hoping the team reaches out shouldn’t hold their breath.

The non-exclusive franchise tag designated to Jackson means he can negotiate with other teams on a potential contract. But it comes at a cost, one that is reportedly far too steep for the Panthers according to ESPN insider David Newton:

“The two first-round picks you’d have to give up for Lamar Jackson with the guaranteed money would make it tough to build a solid roster around him long-term. That’s why Carolina coach Frank Reich said in an “ideal world” you draft a QB, even though the world isn’t always ideal.”

Not only would they have to pay Jackson a contract likely close to the Kyler Murray or Deshaun Watson range. Under the rules of signing a player off the non-exclusive franchise tag, the team would have to surrender two first-round picks as well.

With the Panthers picking ninth in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, it seems like a much more cost-effective option to draft one of the several quarterbacks being projected in the first round. A QB like Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson may fall to them at nine or they could perhaps trade up to snag their preferred target.

Not only would a trade up likely take just one first-round pick rather than the two it would take to sign Lamar Jackson off the Ravens, it also guarantees them a young, cost-controlled QB for years to come that they can build around instead of spending draft assets and copious amounts of money to get one.