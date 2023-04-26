Though the Carolina Panthers appear to know who they want to take with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, there has been no concrete report. One Reddit user thinks they’ve cracked the code and Will Levis will be the first name called on Thursday.

The post claimed that Levis has informed family and friends himself that the Panthers are selecting him. Levis responded bluntly to the post. “All I have to say is don’t believe everything you read on the internet,” Levis said.

Normally anonymous posts like that don’t carry much weight, but plenty of NFL fans took notice when Levis’s odds to be the No. 1 pick skyrocketed. Levis carried +4000 odds at the time of the post, and currently sits at +1000 according to FanDuel, only trailing Bryce Young who is the heavy favorite.

Levis is one of potentially five quarterback prospects that could be selected in the first round on Thursday. In 24 starts across the last two seasons with Kentucky, Levis threw for over 5,200 yards and 43 touchdowns. He led Kentucky to a 7-4 record in his 11 starts in 2022.

The Panthers are widely expected to take a quarterback with the first pick and the majority of the football world thinks Young will be the pick. Chances are this Reddit post is nothing more than an attempt at clickbait, but the fact that the odds for Levis to go at one have increased makes things interesting. Will Levis probably won’t be the first player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he most certainly will be taken early in the first round.