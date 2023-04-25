Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching this Thursday, and it is anyone’s guess who will be going No. 1 overall. It will certainly be a quarterback, and Will Levis is suddenly in consideration to be the name called by commissioner Roger Goodell. The surging odds that Levis is the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft can be attributed to a particular post on Reddit.

Reactions to this post have fans going crazy on Reddit, as the speculation for months has been that CJ Stroud or Bryce Young are going to go No. 1 overall. One user, presumably a Carolina Panthers fan, was more than displeased, claiming they would renounce their fandom and burn all of their Carolina merchandise. Another commented that Reddit will simply explode if Levis is to be selected first.

The majority of the reactions across Reddit were skeptical of the post, primarily because the account that it belongs to was created just two weeks ago. A commenter said that it sounds stupid, therefore they are in. The sarcasm is palpable, just like another response claiming that they know it is fake, and thus just have to bet it now.

In the end, there is no telling who will actually be the first name called on Thursday, and those on and off Reddit will just have to tune in to find out. The 2023 NFL Draft is sure to be full of surprises, most likely a majority of them coming at the quarterback position. If Will Levis does go No. 1 overall, it could end up being the biggest surprise of the 2023 NFL Draft.