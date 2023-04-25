Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Although it’s been widely reported that either Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud will be selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Kentucky’s Will Levis is disrupting the sportsbooks.

After already surpassing Stroud as the betting favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick of the Houston Texans, the odds are moving towards Levis being selected with the first choice.

Earlier on Tuesday, Levis went from 50-1 to 5-1 on FanDuel, while other betting sites had moved the lines in favor of Levis as well, according to Pro Football Talk.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Young is still at -1000 on FanDuel while Levis sits at +800, and Stroud at +1600.

The movement is reportedly due to a Reddit post that claims Levis has been telling his family and friends that he has been informed by the Panthers that he will be the top pick on Thursday.

“And so the line movement could be a reaction to a get-rich-quick, crypto-bro response to the news, which would have people putting heavy action on Levis,” wrote Mike Florio of PFT on Tuesday. “Whatever happens, it’s an example of the value of inside information, and the potential harm that can be done by misinformation.”

It seems unlikely that the Reddit post is true, although it has caused some waves in betting circles.

“Will Levis is currently +4000 to be the first overall pick. Well ladies and gentleman, he’s telling friends and family Carolina will in fact take him on Thursday. You’re welcome,” wrote the Reddit user on Tuesday.

Bryce Young is still the favorite to go No. 1 overall, but with Levis and Stroud knocking on the door, it certainly adds some intrigue to the NFL Draft, and all eyes will be on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.