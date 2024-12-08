ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Once it became public knowledge that a bettor in Kentucky placed a $3.1 million wager on the Philadelphia Eagles to win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, the entire internet world was invested. And after a near-disastrous loss for the Eagles, the bettor's slip cashed, per Adam Schefter on X.

However, in the victory, there's discourse on whether the Eagles might've got a little Kent-lucky. Panthers rookie receiver Xavier Legette dove for a pass near the endzone, bobbled it, and seemingly came down with possession. But, on the replay, the ball appeared to hit the ground, as the referees seem to have gotten this one correct.

Now, after cashing one of the largest bets ever reported on an NFL regular-season game in history, the Kentucky bettor can breathe a sigh of relief.

Though the referees are to thank for making the right call on the field, the famous Kentucky bettor should consider sending a few dollars to Saquon Barkley for his performance. While he didn't find the end zone, Barkley continued his MVP-like campaign with another 100-yard rushing performance.

Without Barkley, the Kentucky bettor might not be breathing a sigh of relief following Week 14's outcome.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley continues MVP-like season against Panthers

After leaving the New York Giants in free agency and moving within the division to join Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, Barkley's career looks to be making a post-Giants resurgence.

Throughout all 13 games Barkley's appeared in for the Eagles, he's been held to fewer than 100 scrimmage yards twice. In Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys (78) and in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns (54). Aside from those two games, Barkley has been a free 100 yards of offense for the Eagles. And in five of the games, he's eclipsed 150 scrimmage yards.

Oh, and in their win over the Panthers, Barkley set the Eagles' single-season rushing yards record with four games remaining. To say he's having a strong season is wildly underselling what he's doing this year.

In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley has been on a true revenge campaign, showing 31 other teams why he believed he should've been paid like one of the best running backs in the league.

And after winning the $3.1 million bet, maybe Barkley could get a little slice of the winnings. He probably won't, but maybe.