Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette brought a unique post-Christmas treat inside the locker room. The rookie wide receiver treated reporters to a special kind of meat.

Raccoon meat was the surprise on the menu on Thursday, courtesy of the rookie. Legette revealed his Christmas present during the reporters' locker room session.

“I had some ‘coon, I brought some with me today, too,” Legette said.

Legette brought it inside a container. Reporters saw how he shredded the meat. One Panthers beat reporter bravely tried the meat dish Legette brought over. Sheena Quick described the raccoon meat as “spicy and well-seasoned.”

Another reporter explained how Legette's special dish is common where he's from. Darin Gantt of panthers.com claims raccoon meat is common during a certain day in the rural south.

“Many reporters seemed shocked by Xavier Legette's container of raccoon meat he pulled out of his locker. But here at panthers.com, where the writers are from Suburban Hickory and Suburban Mobile, Ala., this wasn't nearly as much of a novelty. We call this Thursday,” Gantt posted.

Does Xavier Legette hunt raccoon?

Legette himself is a southern native. He grew up in Mullins, South Carolina and stayed within state boundaries for his college football, suiting up for the Gamecocks from 2019 to 2023.

Does that mean he's a hunter? Which explains how he's able to get a hold of raccoon meat?

Legette revealed his unique go-to hunting target. He told the St. Brown Podcast featuring NFL brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown that he's a raccoon eater. And instead of turkey, he replaced it with the other meat idea.

“I hunt it. Kill it. I skin ’em. Cook ’em. Eat ’em. All that,” Legette said.

Legette has done his part to feast on defensive backs this season in his NFL debut. He's caught 41 passes on 70 targets. Legette has racked up 439 yards and scored four touchdowns. He leads all Panthers wideouts in receptions. Legette is second behind Adam Theilen in receiving yardage.

Legette and the Panthers are 8.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. However, Carolina delivered 36 points in its thrilling overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday — which disrupted the Cards' playoff hopes. Legette and the Panthers can damage another team's playoff pursuit this week. Only this time against a Bucs team fresh off a disappointing road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.