The Carolina Panthers were so close to completing an insane come-from-behind victory in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, but a controversial helmet violation by Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore apparently helped doom his team. According to NFL senior V.P. of officiating administration Perry Fewell hinted at a loophole in the helmet rule that could have let Moore off the hook for a penalty because he wasn’t really “in the field of play or the end zone” when he took off his helmet (h/t Football Zebras).

However, a Pro Football Talk source says that there is no going around that rule.

“Despite public comments from NFL senior V.P. of football administration Perry Fewell and the league’s decision to not fine Panthers receiver D.J. Moore for removing his helmet after a late-game touchdown catch against the Falcons, a source with direct knowledge of the league’s thinking on the matter tells PFT that there is no loophole to the helmet-removal rule.”

Moore was the one who tied the game with just under a minute to go in regulation off a sensational touchdown catch from quarterback PJ Walker, but he removed his helmet after the play, which necessitated a 15-yard penalty on the Panthers. That penalty pushed Eddy Pineiro’s extra-point attempt back to 48 yards, which he missed, thus sending the game to overtime.

In any case, that game is over and the Panthers will just have to move on and focus on their next game against the Cincinnati Bengals this coming Sunday on the road.