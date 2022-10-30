NFL
WATCH: Panthers’ PJ Walker, DJ Moore connect on 62-yard Hail Mary TD to stun Falcons, but boneheaded penalty helps force OT
The Carolina Panthers looked dead in the water late against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. The Panthers trailed 34-28 and had just seconds remaining and 62 yards to go, only for PJ Walker to hit DJ Moore with a Hail Mary to stun the Falcons.
Look at this amazing play:
WOW 😱
PJ Walker tosses a prayer to DJ Moore for the Panthers TD! 62 yards.
Panthers missed the extra point. All tied up at 34.pic.twitter.com/e6KtiZI1X6
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022
All that separated Carolina from a last-second win was an extra point, but Moore took his helmet off in celebration and got hit with a 15-yard penalty for his actions. Eddy Pineiro then pulled the extra point, sending the game to overtime, and Pineiro missed a 32-yard field goal attempt in OT to win the game. The Falcons responded with a game-winning field goal to pull out a 37-34 victory, sending the Panthers home in heartbreaking fashion.
This was an absolutely wild game, with numerous lead changes throughout, including in the fourth quarter. The Falcons led 21-13 going to the fourth quarter, but the Panthers rallied and held a 28-24 lead with just over three minutes to play after D’Onta Foreman’s third rushing touchdown.
Marcus Mariota then gave Atlanta the lead back with a 47-yard touchdown strike to Damiere Byrd. After stopping the Panthers, the Falcons tacked on a field goal to go up 34-28, setting up the wild Walker-Moore play.
This game actually had massive implications, with Atlanta taking the lead in the horrible NFC South by moving to 4-4. Carolina dropped to 2-6 with the tough loss.