The Carolina Panthers looked dead in the water late against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. The Panthers trailed 34-28 and had just seconds remaining and 62 yards to go, only for PJ Walker to hit DJ Moore with a Hail Mary to stun the Falcons.

Look at this amazing play:

WOW 😱 PJ Walker tosses a prayer to DJ Moore for the Panthers TD! 62 yards. Panthers missed the extra point. All tied up at 34.pic.twitter.com/e6KtiZI1X6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

All that separated Carolina from a last-second win was an extra point, but Moore took his helmet off in celebration and got hit with a 15-yard penalty for his actions. Eddy Pineiro then pulled the extra point, sending the game to overtime, and Pineiro missed a 32-yard field goal attempt in OT to win the game. The Falcons responded with a game-winning field goal to pull out a 37-34 victory, sending the Panthers home in heartbreaking fashion.

This was an absolutely wild game, with numerous lead changes throughout, including in the fourth quarter. The Falcons led 21-13 going to the fourth quarter, but the Panthers rallied and held a 28-24 lead with just over three minutes to play after D’Onta Foreman’s third rushing touchdown.

Marcus Mariota then gave Atlanta the lead back with a 47-yard touchdown strike to Damiere Byrd. After stopping the Panthers, the Falcons tacked on a field goal to go up 34-28, setting up the wild Walker-Moore play.

This game actually had massive implications, with Atlanta taking the lead in the horrible NFC South by moving to 4-4. Carolina dropped to 2-6 with the tough loss.