The Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals aren't just any matchup on Tuesday night. The game features the first-place team in the Atlantic and Metropolitan Divisions, which could be a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup. The Panthers had won nine consecutive matchups between these teams coming into the season. However, the Capitals ended that streak with a 4-1 victory in November. It's a good lesson about this Washington team, as they aren't the same group we've seen over the past few seasons. The Capitals hold a seven-point lead in the Metropolitan with a game in hand, while the Panthers are three points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs but have two extra games played. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Capitals prediction and pick.

Here are the Panthers-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Capitals Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+215)

Moneyline: -118

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-258)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Capitals

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MNMT, Scripps

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers are beginning to catch fire, which shouldn't be surprising for anyone who has followed the NHL over the past few seasons. Florida hasn't been quite as dominant in the regular season, but the Panthers shift gears as the winter winds down and the playoffs approach. They had fallen behind the Leafs in the division standings, but their recent 7-3-0 stretch has put them back in the driver's seat.

The Panthers' goaltenders have been performing at an elite level, which has kept the team rolling through the Eastern Conference. It has been a bit of an inconsistent season for the Panthers, as there were times when their goaltending struggled, but their offense was on fire. However, they are now in a stretch where the offense hasn't been as good, but their goaltending is single-handedly winning games. Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight combined for a 1.80 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage over their past five games.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

Suddenly, the Capitals are on a slight losing streak. They had won 11 consecutive games through the middle of their Western road trip but have lost three of the past four. The streak isn't a complete disaster, as two losses came in overtime against two of the league's hottest teams: the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets. It hasn't been an easy schedule for the Capitals, but this rivalry game could be a good way for them to get back on track.

The Capitals are slightly concerned about their goaltenders' quality, as Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren allowed five goals against in back-to-back starts. However, it isn't overly discouraging, as even with the five goals, the pair owns a 2.60 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage over their past five games.

Final Panthers-Capitals Prediction & Pick

It's a challenging game to predict, as both teams have strong motivations to win. The Panthers take losses personally and will be ready to avenge the Washington win earlier in the season. However, the Capitals have lost three of four games and know they don't want to keep making losing a habit. The Capitals have some breathing room in the playoff race, but they'll want that home-ice advantage through the East. It's too close of a game to call, but the Capitals' goaltenders will want to bounce back and battle with the Panthers' hot backstoppers.

Final Panthers-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-110)