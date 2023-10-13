The last remaining winless team in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers, pack their bags and visit the red-hot Miami Dolphins. A week six matchup will surely see fireworks fly between these two high-powered offenses, as it features the third highest over/under line of the week, set at 47.5. We have you covered with our NFL odds series with a Panthers–Dolphins prediction and pick.

A team in desperate need of a win, the 0-5 Carolina Panthers come into this game needing to see something go their way. Entering last week's affair in Detroit as a 9.5-point underdog, the Panthers were blown out of the water from the start. The Lions raced out to a 14-0 lead through the first quarter and held a lead as big as 25 points late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Bryce Young did not get the confidence boost he needed, as he was picked off twice and sacked once. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they cannot tank their way to a high draft pick since they traded it away to Chicago to acquire Young, so this is a must-win to get their guys going in the right direction.

Ascending in the opposite direction, few teams in the NFL are hotter this season than the Miami Dolphins. Miami was listed as a 12.5-point favorite a week ago at home to the New York Giants and covered, and are now put in a similar position. In this game, the backfield led the way as they gained 222 ground yards and added two touchdowns from their running backs De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert. The Dolphins took care of this lesser opponent easily last week and are in a perfect situation to do the same again versus Carolina.

Here are the Panthers-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Dolphins Odds

Carolina Panthers: +14 (-110)

Miami Dolphins: -14 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-106)

Under: 47.5 (-114)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Dolphins Week 6

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

One of the only bright spots for this Carolina Panthers team this season has been their dynamic pass defense. Led by off-season addition Vonn Bell, this unit has been as tough on opponents as it gets. Especially for a winless team, these defensive backs, including CJ Henderson, Jeremy Chinn, Donte Jackson, and Xavier Woods, are as lockdown as any DBs in the league. The Panthers have allowed the sixth-fewest total passing yards in the NFL and are tied for the 11th most interceptions. Additionally, their pass rush is very formidable as they have accumulated 14 sacks through five games, which ties them for 14th place in the league for the most total sacks. For a winless team, they do not give up anything to their opponents, and if Tua Tagovailoa thinks he is in for an easy game, he has another thing coming his way.

The loss of rookie running back De'Von Achane is a loss that will be felt for the next several weeks for the Dolphins. He was on his way to a historic season from a rookie and became another spark this offense used to terrorize opponents. With him now on injury reserve and Jeff Wilson Jr. coming back from the IR, but more than likely on a snap count, the Dolphins have a very depleted backfield. Miami has run for 929 yards in just five games on an average of 6.9 yards per carry. These incredible numbers were mainly due to Achane's play. With his duties falling all on Mostert, some of the spark from the backfield is now temporarily extinguished.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

With Bryce Young going through a rough start to his NFL career, the Carolina Panthers have had to rely heavily on the running game in portions of the season. However, the running back play has just not been there for them. This plays right into the hands of the Miami Dolphins, who have a solid run defense. The Dolphins have allowed 579 yards rushing through four games and only 4.0 yards per carry to opponents. Going up against a Panthers team averaging the 12th lowest yards per carry in the NFL with 4.0 and tied for 30th in the league in total rushing touchdowns with only one, the Dolphins are suited well to expose this matchup.

As I stated last week when I picked the Dolphins to cover against the Giants, speed kills. The Dolphins proved me right even further by torching the Giants with their speed last week. Miami has two new entries to the fastest plays of the NFL season. Most notably, overtaking his teammate De'Von Achance for the fastest run this year, wide receiver Tyreek Hill clocked in at 22.01 miles per hour on a 64-yard catch. Giving credit where credit is due, the Panthers have one of the best pass defenses in the league, but it is tough to imagine they can keep up with this blazing speed.

Trends tend to dictate how a team will fare against the spread in a matchup, and so far this season, these teams cannot be further from each other. Looking at their records against the spread, Carolina is sitting at a 0-4-1 mark, while Miami bettors have enjoyed plenty of success as they are 4-1 against the spread. They have faced some hefty lines this season, but their dominance is constant.

Final Panthers-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

It is always challenging to pick a spread where a team has to win by two touchdowns. In the NFL, any team can win at any given time, so laying that steep spread on one side is very difficult. However, this Miami Dolphins crew is too special on both sides of the ball to be ignored. Especially when going up against the basement-level team in the league currently with the Carolina Panthers. Simply put, the Panthers have seen too few things not go their way so far this season, and the Miami Dolphins have seen just about everything go their way. Even though the injury to Achane hurts this offense tremendously, the Tua x Tyreek connection and hard-nosed pass rush will allow them to prevail by a wide margin. I am taking the Miami Dolphins at -13.5.

Final Panthers-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins -14 (-110)