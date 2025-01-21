ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida Panthers haven't been performing at their best over the past month, which has given the Toronto Maple Leafs a cushion in first place in the Atlantic Division. The Anaheim Ducks have some surprising victories over the same span but are still well out of contention for a playoff berth in the Western Conference. Unless something drastically changes, it looks like the Ducks will spend another season at the bottom of the standings and contend for a high draft pick. This matchup has been historically bad for the Ducks, as the Panthers have won eight of the past nine meetings. However, note that four of those nine games have gone to overtime. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Ducks prediction and pick.

Here are the Panthers-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Ducks Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -260

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 5.5 (-125)

Under: 5.5 (+105)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Ducks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Victory+

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers haven't been in the best form, winning just five of their past ten games. The Panthers' most significant concern is that they've lost games to the Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, and struggling Boston Bruins over that span. However, Florida does have one positive to build on in this game against the Ducks. Their last game on Saturday was a 3-0 victory over Anaheim, where they bombarded John Gibson with 45 shots. Spencer Knight had a nice 34-save shutout, but the Panthers' offense was the catalyst.

The Panthers could start giving Knight more runs after his back-to-back performances, during which he stopped 70 of 71 shots. Sergei Bobrovsky has had a much rougher time, allowing four goals in three consecutive games.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The NHL has long been known as a league where any team can win on any night. There may not be another league in North America that has more parity than this one, and the Ducks were the perfect representation of that when they defeated the Carolina Hurricanes over a week ago. The Ducks have lost six of their past seven games, with the only win coming against the Hurricanes. They closed as +400 underdogs, which is the most significant this season. Anaheim has wins over the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets in their last ten games. The odds are against Anaheim again in this game, but after their recent performances, can we cast them to the side and not give them at least a little thought?

Knight helped lead the Panthers to a victory on Saturday night, but what happens in this game if it's Lukas Dostal vs. Sergei Bobrovsky? Bobrovsky has a .896 save percentage this season and has allowed four goals per game over his last three. Dostal has been having a good season despite the Ducks' struggles, owning an 11-12-4 record with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Final Panthers-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Ducks are a scary team to fade with their recent upset wins, but their struggles to score on Saturday night don't give much hope they can do it in this game. Monitor the starting goaltender situation, but if Knight is in, the Panthers are the play.

Final Panthers-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+105)