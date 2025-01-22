ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida Panthers are coming off a home-and-home sweep of the Anaheim Ducks, but they'll have to face the Los Angeles Kings on the second night of a back-to-back. The Panthers are trying to climb into first in the Atlantic Division after a Toronto Maple Leafs winning streak, but it'll be challenging if they don't start stringing more wins together. It had been a good month for the Kings, but they're currently on a losing skid, which has seen them lose ground to the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division. The Kings were on a six-game winning streak against the Panthers until Florida snapped it with a 3-2 overtime win last season. Los Angeles hopes to pick up where they left off in 2025. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Kings prediction and pick.

Here are the Panthers-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Kings Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +105

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Kings

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TNT, truTV

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It was turning into a late Stanley Cup hangover for the Panthers. The Atlantic Division was a two-team race for most of the season, but Florida allowed some chasing teams to get back in it by losing five of the first eight games after the calendar turned to 2025. Luckily, The Panthers had enough ground to weather the storm, but they'll need to start putting some wins together again to regain that cushion. It was a good start, winning two consecutive games over the Ducks with a combined score of 8-2, but the Kings present a much more challenging test.

The Panthers trusted their goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, to bounce back against the Ducks, and he paid them back with a 28-save performance. It looks like Spencer Knight will get the net back in this game, and the Panthers couldn't be happier to give him the opportunity. Knight has been lights out in his last two starts, stopping 60 of 61 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils and a 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' offense has to step up in this game, as they went on the road and lost three of five games while scoring just ten goals. The Kings can't rely on their goaltending to do it for them every night, which we saw when they returned home, and David Rittich struggled in a 5-1 loss. However, the Kings are 14-3-1 at home this season, and they get their star goaltender Darcy Kuemper back in between the pipes.

Final Panthers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings' formula for winning hockey games is pretty simple: Their defense and goaltending are key. Darcy Kuemper is one of the top acquisitions in the league this season. When healthy, he has been the Kings' MVP for most of the season. However, the Kings have lost two games in a row because their goaltenders haven't been at their best, which should be a strength for the Panthers in this game.

However, the Panthers have scored just 2.5 goals per game over their last ten games, which sets a rested Kuemper up to have an excellent performance in this game. The problem for Kuemper is that he may have to win another low-scoring goaltender battle, as Knight has also been performing well for Florida.

Final Panthers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-110)