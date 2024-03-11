The East visits the West as the Florida Panthers visit the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Panthers enter the game at 44-17-4 on the year, sitting first in the Atlantic division. The Panthers have been playing great as of late, winning 13 of their last 15 games. Last time out, the Panthers faced the Calgary Flames. After a scoreless first period, Vladimir Tarasenko scored 23 seconds into the second period. The Flames would tie it up on the power play, but the Panthers took the lead again. Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, and Tarasenko all scored to make it 4-1. In the third, Kevin Stenlund scored to make it 5-1, the score they would win by.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars enter the game at 40-17-9 on the year, which is good for first in the Central Division. They also come in as winners of five straight. In their last game, they faced the Kings. The Kings took the 1-0 lead on a Kevin Fiala goal, but the Stars would answer back. In the second period, Radek Faksa and Jason Robertson scored just 18 seconds apart to make it 2-1. The Stars would add two more goals in the third, and come away with a 4-1 victory.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Panthers-Stars Odds
Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-245)
Moneyline: +102
Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+198)
Moneyline: -122
Over: 5.5 (-140)
Under: 5.5 (+114)
How to Watch Panthers vs. Stars
Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Panthers come into the game sitting 11th in the NHL in goals per game, scoring 3.31 goals per contest this year. They are led by Sam Reinhart. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 45 goals on the year, plus 31 assists, giving him 76 total points. He has also been great on the power play, coming in with 25 power-play goals on the year, plus five assists. Further, Reinhart has scored five times short-handed this year. Helping him out on the power play with Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk comes into the game with 21 goals and 51 total assists, leading the team in assists and sitting second to the team in points with 72. He has just five goals on the power play but has 24 assists this year.
Meanwhile, Carter Verhaeghe comes into the game second on the team in goals. He has 30 goals and 34 assists, good for 64 total points. He has eight goals and 11 assists on the power play. Aleksander Barkov sits fourth on the team in points and is one of four guys on the team with over 60 points this year. He comes into the game with 16 goals, but 47 assists, giving him 63 total points this year. Like Tkachuk, he has been great setting up the power play, sitting with three goals and 22 assists when man-up this year.
The Panthers have the fourth-best power-play unit in the NHL this year, sitting with a 26.3 percent success rate when on the man advantage. They have also been solid on the penalty kill, coming in with an 81.9 percent success rate, seventh in the NHL.
Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for this game. He is 31-12-2 on the year, with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Bobrovsky is third in the NHL in wins while sitting second in goals against average and tied for fifth in save percentage. He is coming off his second loss since the all-star break but played well. Bobrovsky stopped 24 of 26 shots but took the loss as the Panthers lost 2-1.
Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Stars sit second in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.62 goals per game. Roope Hintz leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 26 goals on the season and 30 assists, giving him a total of 56 points, good for third on the team this year. He also has been solid in odd-man situations. Hintz has six goals and nine assists on the power play while having three goals and an assist short-handed. Meanwhile, Jason Robertson leads the team in points this year. He has 22 goals and 43 assists on the year good for 65 total points. He has also been solid on the powerplay with six goals and 15 assists.
Further, Matt Duchene has been solid this year, sitting second on the team in points and tied for second in goals. He has 23 goals and 35 assists this year, good for 58 total points. He has six goals and nine assists on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers are Joe Pavelski and Wyatt Johnston. Pavelski comes in with 23 goals on the year with 32 assists, good for 55 points. He also has ten goals and six assists on the power play. Johnston has 23 goals with 26 assists, good for 49 total points.
The Stars are ninth in the NHL on the power play with a 24.0 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Stars have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 81.7 percent success rate when man down this year, good for ninth in the NHL.
Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for this one for the Stars. He is 25-11-4 on the year, with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He has won his last four starts and had some good games there. Oettinger has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his last four starts. He did allow six goals on 20 shots in one of them though, but still came away with the win.
Final Panthers-Stars Prediction & Pick
Both teams come into the game playing very well. The Stars are scoring a ton of goals, but have also been giving up their fair share as of late. The Panthers have been great on the defensive side of things, and can also score well. Overall, this should be a close game between two of the top teams in the NHL. The best play on this game is going to be on the total though. While Sergei Bobrovsky has been solid in goal this year, expect him to give up a few in this one, and the over to hit.
Final Panthers-Stars Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-140)