Paradox Interactive held its Announcement Show 2023 Livestream showcasing updates on games that have been announced previously and sharing news on their latest games as well. News about Cities: Skylines II, Crusader Kinds III, and new games from Paradox Interactive are listed down below.

Colossal Order Reveals Cities: Skylines II

Cities: Skylines II promises to take players in an immersive and realistic city simulation experience, now with transportation and economy concerns, construction and customization options, and many more modding capabilities. The 2015 sequel lets players build any type of city that they please ranging from tiny houses in a small village design to a huge metropolis. Cities: Skyline II will be available PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC later this 2023.

Crusader Kings III: Tours & Tournaments Expansion Revealed

Crusader Kings III will be getting an expansion titled Tours & Tournaments where the strategy RPG will be able to tour their monarch’s realm to check in on vassals, host or fight in grand tournaments, and plan royal weddings. As of writing, more details of Crusader Kings III are to be shared later on.

The Lamplighters League Is a New Tactical Turn-Based Strategy Game

The Lamplighters League was revealed by Paradox and is a stylish turn-based strategy game from Harebrained Schemes. It is an adventure set in an alternate 1933 that features strategy combat where players will call the shots that will directly determine the storyline.

Europa Universalis IV: Domination Expansion Revealed

Domination is the latest expansion for Paradox’s strategy game, Europa Universalis IV. With this expansion, there will be new mission trees where you hold the power to change the type of alternate histories for the Ottoman Empire, Ming China, France, Russia, and more. There will also be new military units for several nations, political Estates to manage, and dozens of added historical events that you can play through. More details on Europa Universalis IV’s Domination expansion to be shared later on.

Surviving the Aftermath: Rebirth Expansion Reveal

During the Paradox Interactive Announcement Show 2023, they revealed the latest expansion, Rebirth, for Iceflake Studio’s Surviving the Aftermath. The expansion introduces terraforming for players to be able to modify and rearrange the environment.

Knights of Pen & Paper 3

Knights of Pen & Paper 3, the upcoming entry in Paradox Interactive’s pop-culture-infused turn-based RPG series has been shared as well. We see Mechabellum, a sci-fi auto-battler where players compete with armies of mechs, robots, and heavy weapons.

Across the Obelisk: The Wolf Wars

Across the Obelisk: The Wolf Wars is the first expansion for the deckbuilding RPG which introduces a new zone and character. Players may start to wishlist the game starting March 30, 2023.

Stellaris: Overlord and Stellaris: First Contact Release Date Revealed

Paradox Interactive has revealed during the live stream release dates for its pair of Stellaris expansions. Stellaris: Overlord adds empire management features and is coming to consoles by March 8, 2023, while Stellaris: First Contact adds new civilizations and an advanced cloaking technology is coming to PC by March 14, 2023.

Paradox Tectonic Project, Life By You, Teased

Life By You, Paradox Tectonic’s debut project has been teased during Paradox Interactive’s live stream and will hold a full reveal on Monday, March 20, 2023.

A lot of expansions to their current games and a lot of new games being released by Paradox Interactive happening real soon this 2023. Make sure to check in from time to time to know more about the latest with Paradox Interactive’s latest updates, news, and events like the Paradox Announcement Show 2023 here on ClutchPoints Gaming.