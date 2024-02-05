That's what you get...

With their Grammy win at the pre-show ceremony at the 66th Grammy Awards, Paramore has made history.

The band's latest album, This is Why, won Best Rock Album, which makes Paramore the first female-fronted band to win the award in Grammy history. Women HAVE won the award in the past, but they were solo artists such as Alanis Morissette and Sheryl Crow.

The other nominees for the award were Foo Fighters' But Here We Are, Greta Van Fleet's Starcatcher, Metallica's 72 Seasons and Queens Of The Stone Age's In Time New Roman…

Paramore also won Best Alternative Music Performance for the album's title track. The song won over Arctic Monkeys' Body Paint, Alvvays' Belinda Says, Boygenius' Cool About It and Lana Del Rey's A&W.

The band won their first Grammy Award in 2015 for Ain't It Fun for Best Rock Song. They were first nominated in 2008 for Best New Artist. In 2010 they were nominated for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for the song Decode from soundtrack of the 2008 film Twilight. In 2011, the band was nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for their hit song The Only Exception.

Paramore consists of Hayley Williams on lead vocals and keyboards; Taylor York on guitar, keyboards and backing vocals; and Zac Farro on drums, percussion, keyboards and backing vocals. Williams and Farro are both founding members.

The band was formed in 2004 in Franklin, Tennessee. Former band members include Josh Farro , Jason Bynum (founding member), Jeremy Davis (founding member), John Hembree and Hunter Lamb.

Aside from their This is Why Album, Paramore also participated in Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense with the cover Burning Down the House, Stereogum reported.