Super Bowl LVII can be watched on CBS, Paramount+, and Nickelodeon.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Paramount has made a big decision regarding its broadcast. There will be three options to watch the big game.

3 ways to watch

A new spot was released ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. “3 Is the Magic Number” plays in the background as a family hosts an NFL game watch party.

“One big game, three amazing ways to watch,” the spot promises.

Super Bowl LVIII will be available on CBS' standard broadcast. The game will also be streamed on Paramount+. In a surprising move, the game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon for the first time with a “special kids and family slime-filled presentation.”

This won't be the first time the NFL has partnered with Nickelodeon. They previously have aired games in a similar manner. However, none of them were as big as the Super Bowl.

It's also a part of the company's new “One Paramount” initiative. They will utilize a similar plan for the Grammy Awards, which take place on Sunday, February 4, one week before the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII goes down at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The San Fransisco 49ers, led by Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Nick Bosa, take on the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Paramount+ is also the streaming home of originals including Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Special Ops: Lioness. Their latest film, The Tiger's Apprentice, premiered on February 2.