The star of Parasite, Lee Sun-kyun, is being investigated in a drugs and blackmail affair.

“Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency had begun an investigation into eight people, including the actor and the offspring of a chaebol [major family-controlled conglomerate], over allegations they took illegal drugs multiple times this year,” according to Variety on a report obtained that came from the publicly-owned Yonhap News Agency.

Parasite's Lee Sun-kyun investigation

“While the police have not officially named Lee as a suspect, they are said to have discovered a lead in connection with the actor's illegal activities,” the news outlet also reported.

HODU&U, which is Lee's agency, put out a statement that said, “We sincerely apologize for causing concerns over reports about actor Lee Sun-kyun. We are checking the veracity of the suspicions raised against Lee, and will fully cooperate with any future police investigation.”

Also, according to the agency, Lee brought matters to the attention of the police. He filed a blackmail complaint against someone in the same group involved. Apparently, the complaint said Lee lost several hundreds of thousands of dollars to the extortionist.

As for Lee's acting credentials, he won a Screen Actors Guild award for ‘cast in a motion picture' for his role in Parasite. He is a familiar face on Korean screens. The film Sleep, in which he appeared, topped the Korean box office charts for three weeks.

His upcoming roles include No Way Out, The Land of Happiness, and Apple TV+'s Dr. Brain.

We'll see if Lee Sun-kyun's investigation will lead to fewer parts or not and whether he'll get convicted.