BTS: Yet to Come is set to stream on Amazon's Prime Video on November 9th, Deadline reported. The K-Pop supergroup's concert film will be streamed in over 240 countries and territories next month. The concert at the Asiad Main Stadium was originally part of Busan, South Korea's World Expo 2030 bid.

The concert film was produced by the band's parent label HYBE, CJ 4DPlex and Trafalgar Releasing. Trafalgar also handled the rollout of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film overseas, as well as BTS' previous films.

The movie will include the 19 performances of the seven-member band. Hits such as Grammy-nominated Dynamite and Butter, as well as Run, Mic Drop and Yet To Come were performed at the concert.

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia, said.

Over 50,000 people attended the free concert in Busan in October 2022 to see RM (Kim Nam-joon), Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Suga (Min Yoon-gi), J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok), Jimin (Park Ji-min), V (Kim Tae-hyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook) perform on stage. It was the last concert for BTS as a seven-member group before they went on temporary hiatus.

Currently, the three oldest members Jin, Suga and J-Hope are fulfilling their mandatory military service. The other four are expected to follow within the year or the next. BTS fans, collectively called ARMY, eagerly anticipate their return in 2025, when all seven have been discharged from their duties.

All seven members recently renewed their contracts with Big Hit Music, an independent label operated by HYBE. BTS has made history in the last few years, notably as the first Korean act to receive a Grammy nomination.