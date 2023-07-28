As the excitement builds for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, one player who demands attention from fantasy football enthusiasts is Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers. With an impressive sophomore-year performance and the potential for an expanded role in the offense, Freiermuth is poised to become a potential breakout fantasy star. In this in-depth analysis, we will delve into Freiermuth's fantasy football outlook. We will explore his strengths, potential challenges, and why savvy managers should keep him on their radar for the upcoming season.

Freiermuth's 2022 Performance

As he played into his second NFL season, Freiermuth showcased immense talent and emerged as one of the tight end options His reliability and consistency were evident, as he finished sixth among tight ends in targets per game with an impressive average of 6.13. Such a high level of involvement in the passing game bodes well for his future fantasy production.

Reports have surfaced that the Steelers may utilize Freiermuth more as a big slot receiver rather than a traditional tight end. This shift in his role could lead to a significant increase in targets and opportunities. Notably, when lined up in the slot last year, he averaged a remarkable 2.28 yards per route run. That was second only to the great Travis Kelce. If Freiermuth's role continues to evolve in a receiver-friendly manner, he has the potential to surpass 100 targets. We may also see a rebound in touchdown production. Recall that he had seven touchdowns in 2021 but just two last year.

Take note that he placed sixth in Pro Football Focus receiving a grade, sixth in target share (19.6 percent), sixth in air yards, and seventh in yards per route run. These statistics solidify his status as a reliable and productive fantasy tight end, making him a standout option for fantasy managers seeking a promising player for their rosters.

🚨 TOUCHDOWN STEELERS 🚨 Mitch Trubisky ➡ Pat Freiermuth cut the Ravens lead to 2! pic.twitter.com/xKkQcsKqdv — Steelers Nation (@SteelerNationCP) December 11, 2022

Team Outlook & Strength of Schedule

When evaluating a player's fantasy outlook, one crucial factor to consider is the strength of their schedule. Fortunately for Freiermuth and the Steelers, the outlook is promising. According to reports, the Steelers' strength of schedule for tight ends ranks seventh easiest for the 2023 season. This suggests that Freiermuth could have favorable matchups that contribute to his fantasy production.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' prospects for the 2023-24 NFL season are uncertain, but we choose to be optimistic. They have a really solid offense anchored on QB Kenny Pickett, WR George Pickens, and Freiermuth. Of course, the team's favorable strength of schedule for tight ends could work to Pat Freiermuth's advantage, boosting his 2023 fantasy football outlook. Freiermuth's potential for an increased role in the offense, coupled with the favorable matchups, makes him an intriguing option for fantasy managers.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

Without a doubt, Freiermuth is a valuable fantasy option that can be snagged in the later rounds. Despite producing just two touchdowns last year, he finished as a top-12 PPR option on a per-game basis. This highlighted his consistency and reliability. Ranking sixth in targets per game among tight ends further solidifies his potential as a fantasy star. Additionally, the Steelers' reported plans to utilize Freiermuth as a big slot receiver could lead to an even higher number of targets and touchdowns. With these factors in play, Freiermuth has a strong chance of becoming a top-10 fantasy tight end. This makes him a worthy selection around the 100th overall pick.

Keep in mind that Freiermuth has displayed immense potential as an NFL tight end. As such, his fantasy football outlook is undeniably promising when compared to other notable players in the league. He also currently seems undervalued in fantasy drafts, with an ADP of 108.0. This may present an enticing opportunity for astute fantasy managers to snag him in the ninth round. He also ranks among the top 10 tight ends in terms of dynasty value. This indicates his potential to be a top-10 fantasy tight end in the years to come.

Looking Ahead

As we approach the 2023 NFL season, Pat Freiermuth stands out as a player with immense fantasy potential. His impressive sophomore campaign, combined with the possibility of an expanded role in the offense, makes him an intriguing option for fantasy managers. Freiermuth should also have numerous opportunities to shine on the fantasy stage. This is especially with the Steelers' favorable strength of schedule for tight ends. Don't overlook him in your drafts. He surely has the potential to be a top-10 fantasy tight end and a valuable asset to your team. Keep a keen eye on Freiermuth as the season unfolds, and be ready to capitalize on his breakout potential.