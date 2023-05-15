A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

By and large, the Pittsburgh Steelers are considered among the biggest winners of the recently concluded 2023 NFL Draft. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is also very much satisfied with the overall quality of the team’s draft haul which includes tight end Darnell Washington.

“I love it. I think we did a great job, Pat Freiermuth said during his first youth football camp (h/t Emily Giangreco of WTAE). “Obviously, keep building that Pickett fence that they talk about. And getting me Darnell. Darnell’s out here today and I really appreciate that, showing his commitment to the team and to me and it’s big time. I think we did a great job in the draft.”

The expectation is that the arrival of Washington will open up more chances for Pat Freiermuth to be a bigger contributor offensively downfield. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star is becoming one of the most reliable tight ends in the passing game in the NFL. After posting 497 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 60 catches and 79 targets in his rookie season in 2021, Pat Freiermuth recorded 732 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 63 receptions and 98 targets in the 2022 NFL regular season.

Washington was taken by the Steelers in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. At 6-7, Washington is an intriguing prospect for the Steelers, who could opt to use him more as a blocker, though, he’s also got tantalizing potential as a red-zone target. In three years with the Georgia Bulldogs, Washington racked up 774 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 45 receptions.