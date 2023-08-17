Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is taking his wildly popular sports talk show to ESPN this fall, and we now know the Pat McAfee Show premiere date on the Worldwide Leader. The former NFL player will launch his show on the network the same day the 2023 NFL season kicks off.

On Thursday, Pat McAfee announced the official Pat McAfee Show premiere date on ESPN will be September 7, 2023. The show will precede the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions playing the first game of the new NFL season.

“On September 7, we will be launching on ESPN, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Tik Tok, and we are so incredibly pumped and thankful,” McAfee told his audience.

We will be launching on ESPN September 7th.. We are INCREDIBLY PUMPED and excited#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/cl7CApxkPk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 17, 2023

That second show will emanate from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as the Pat McAfee Show crew will be doing a simulcast for the Texas vs. Alabama college football game. The following Monday, the show will be the afternoon lead into ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage of the MNF season opener between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

McAfee’s show will be on multiple platforms at different times. After the premiere announcement, the host explained that the show will be live on ESPN from noon ET to 2 PM ET every day, and from noon ET to 3 PM ET the show will “be live on YouTube, Twitter, and everywhere else.”

The move to the biggest sports network in the country is a massive one for McAfee, both in terms of exposure and money. While the exact value of his new ESPN contract isn't available, multiple outlets have reported it is in the range of five years, $85 million.