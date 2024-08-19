Former NFL All-Pro punter Pat McAfee is leaving his commentating role of WWE's Monday Night RAW once football season starts. He recently revealed that the August 19, 2024, show will be his last for a while.

He took to his Instagram Story to share his feelings as he drives to the arena. McAfee sings along to Post Malone and Jelly Roll's new song, “Losers.” @FadeAwayMedia on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip of it.

“Alright, last Monday Night RAW Monday for a bit,” an emotional McAfee said. “I'm very bummed out that tonight will be my last to that wonderful WWE family for a while. Let's have a day. I'm bummed out.

“Football season is starting, which is awesome, but the WWE family is where I'm supposed to be, and I know that. And I hope they do too,” he added.

Before starting with the WWE, McAfee was a standout punter in the NFL for eight seasons. During his playing career, he made a First-Team All-Pro and two Pro Bowls.

He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. McAfee retired after the 2016 season, during which he punted 55 times.

Pat McAfee's WWE career

Starting at the WWE's NXT TakeOver events in 2018, Pat McAfee began serving as a guest commentator. He made his in-ring debut at NXT Takeover XXX in 2020, losing to Adam Cole in a match.

During his NXT run, McAfee created a stable, The Kings of NXT. Pete Dunne, Ridge Holland, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan were members of the group.

In 2021, McAfee was teamed with Michael Cole as the color commentator of SmackDown. McAfee then had a match against Austin Theory (and later Vince McMahon) at WrestleMania 38.

Later that year, McAfee competed at SummerSlam, defeating Baron Corbin in a singles match. He then disappeared off of WWE TV for a while.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, he made a surprise return to commentate. McAfee was then absent from WWE TV before WrestleMania 39, defeating The Miz in an impromptu match. Snoop Dogg, who co-hosted that WrestleMania, made the match official.

The following year, McAfee made a similar return at the Royal Rumble. He was also a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. He would eliminate himself from competition.

During RAW a few nights later, McAfee announced he was making a full-time return to commentating. He was once again paired with Michael Cole for this run.

All good things come to an end, and Pat McAfee is once again leaving WWE for an extended period. McAfee serves as an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay program. That will occupy most of his time until the season ends.

Will Pat McAfee return to WWE?

However, WWE fans can hope that McAfee will return after the season concludes. If his pattern is anything to go by, he will probably make his return in January 2025 at the Royal Rumble.

Additionally, McAfee has appeared in several WWE games as a playable character. Most recently, McAfee and his Pat McAfee Show co-hosts are playable characters via a DLC pack.