Kansan City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined a group of new investors in the Alpine Formula 1 racing team, The Wrap reported.

“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1,” Kelce said in a statement. “Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership. It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

Mahomes said the investment with teammate and friend Kelce and Otro Capital was “one I couldn't pass up.”

“It's an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage,” Mahomes added. “I'm looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

The Travis Kelce-Patrick Mahomes bromance now covers both business and personal with this investment. The dynamic duo have been at the heart of the defending-champion Chiefs' current winning streak, which currently sits at five games.

Otro Capital's newest investors include other notable athletes such as PGA superstar Rory McIlroy, Olympic gold medalist boxer Anthony Joshua, Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold and former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.

The rising interest in Formula 1 in the U.S. is partly due to the Netflix series Drive to Survive. The fifth and latest season focused on the 2022 season and the start of the 2023 championship. It also featured the historic Bahrain Grand Prix, the first Formula One Grand Prix hosted in the Middle East.