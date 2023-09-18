The Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes have agreed on a restructured contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The deal puts Mahomes closer to Joe Burrow and slightly above Justin Herbert for annual salary, paying him $210.6 million from 2023-26 (can max out at $218.1 million). Value for arguably the most important position in football continues to soar.

With so many star signal-callers signing mega contracts this past offseason and during training camp, it only makes sense that the face of the league would be rewarded with a player-friendly, revised contract. The timing is especially interesting, given that the team finally reached a short-term resolution with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones last week. Even he would understand, though, that making Mahomes happy is the organization's number one priority.

The 28-year-old is on an iconic trajectory after leading the Chiefs to two championships in the last four years. He has won two Super Bowl and regular season MVPs each during that span. When considering that KC's defense looks as good as it has in the Patrick Mahomes era, reworking his initial deal is even more of a no-brainer for ownership.

The Chiefs got back on track with a win at the Jacksonville Jaguars after being upset by the Detroit Lions in Week 1. With most of the other AFC contenders all experiencing their own early season struggles, a second-straight title could be more attainable than many NFL fans might have predicted.

Mahomes is incredibly closing in on 25,000 passing yards and 200 touchdown passes for his career. Investing in such rare greatness is a necessity in the modern game. He and the Chiefs are expected to return to the negotiation table in 2026. One can only imagine how much the quarterback market will have increased by that point.