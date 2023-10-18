Katy Perry voice her support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

Now, Taylor and Travis has been capturing headlines since her first appearance at Kelce's NFL game last month.

But the two made even more news when they made joint appearances on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Followed by a visit to the SNL after-party.

Photographs of Taylor and Travis strolling hand in hand to the after-party set social media ablaze. Instantly, it generated flurry of comments on a Vogue Instagram post that praised their ‘fashion-forward.' The magazine even referred to these paparazzi pictures as ‘hard launch.'

Swifties also flooded the post with supportive comments. And it includes one comment from Katy Perry “I ship.” Fans were elated to see Perry's endorsement, with one admirer noting, “She's so real for that,” while another added, “Queens supporting queen!!!” A third fan remarked, “Us too, Katy, us too.”

Katy Perry's supportive comment is particularly noteworthy given her history with Taylor Swift. The two musicians were once in a public feud. Even rumor has it that it's Swift's inspiration for her 2014 hit song ‘Bad Blood.'

However, the two reconciled their relationship, with Perry extending an olive branch first. “What I'm so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption.” Then she appeared in Taylor Swift's 2018 music video for ‘You Need to Calm Down.'

At present, both fandoms are hoping for a collab. But for now, we'll be reeling in Katy Perry‘s support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.