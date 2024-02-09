Patrick Mahomes is a star quarterback in the NFL, and one day may be one of the greatest of all time. Let's meet Patrick Mahomes' parents.

Patrick Mahomes' parents are no longer together, but that doesn't stop them from being his biggest cheerleaders. Patrick's father is a former professional athlete and was married to Randi Martin until 2006.

They are also the parents of Patrick's brother, Jackson. Pat has a daughter named Zoe Mahomes, from a relationship following the divorce from Randi. Randi welcomed Mia Randall into the world post-divorce.

Patrick Mahomes is the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. He played college football and baseball at Texas Tech before focusing on football in his junior year.

The decision paid off as he led all NCAA Division I quarterbacks in passing yards and total touchdowns. The Kansas City Chiefs selected him 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith in his rookie season but took over the starting job in his second season. The 28-year-old hasn't looked back, winning Offensive Player of the Year, MVP, and a First-Team All-Pro in his first season as the starter.

He won his first Super Bowl in 2019, defeating the San Francisco 49ers. He then signed a record-breaking 10-year, $477 million contract in 2020.

Mahomes led the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl that season but fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2022, Mahomes won his second MVP and second Super Bowl in a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes returns to the Super Bowl in 2023 for a rematch with the San Francisco 49ers.

Since becoming the starter, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to six consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances. Let's meet the individuals who made Patrick the winner that he is today, Patrick Mahomes' parents Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin.

Who is Pat Mahomes Sr.?

Pat grew up in Lindale, Texas, and was a standout athlete in multiple sports. He was an all-state athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. He remains loyal to his hometown, still supporting the Lindale Eagles varsity teams.

Pat was an MLB pitcher from 1992 to 2003. He played for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pat hosted a podcast titled The Big Mahomes Show, but the last episode was in September 2022. Pat had Big League dreams for his son, as Patrick was also a standout baseball player.

“He grew up in the clubhouse. He was always around the game, and he was always the best player on his baseball team,” Pat told the Los Angeles Times. “He was an unbelievable shortstop. He always led his team in hitting, and he threw 97 mph on the mound, so I always thought he was gonna be a baseball player.”

Pat has gotten into hot water lately, as he was arrested on suspicion of a DWI on Feb. 3, 2024. He was booked in the Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas, where he faced a charge of a DWI for the third time and was held at a bond of $10,000. If convicted, he could be sentenced for up to 10 years in prison.

Who is Randi Martin?

Randi grew up in Troup, Texas. Troup is a small town as evidenced by the fact that Randi attended the same school from kindergarten to graduation.

Randi is an event planner and runs a website. Her website is titled QB Producer, which shows the journey of raising Patrick to be a football star. She shares her life story and multimedia of her family.

She also produces cameos and branded products. Her merchandise ranges from totes and clutches to gameday merchandise.

Randi also has worked as an event planner at Hollytree Country Club since 2005, and she is involved with charities in Kansas City.